Celebratory firing during Sapna Choudhary's dance performance in Bihar's Rohtas Published on: 31 minutes ago

A video of a dance performance by Haryanavi dancer Sapna Choudhary in Bihar's Rohtas district has surfaced, in which a person can be seen making a celebratory firing. The viral video is being told to be of the wedding anniversary celebration of former MLA and the muscleman Sunil Pandey in Nawadih village of Karakat tehsil. Sapana is seen performing on the stage, meanwhile, two to three gunshots can be heard and a man wearing a red T-shirt with a gun can be seen in the background. Incidents of deaths due to celebratory firing in the state keep getting reported, but there is no respite from it. The Centre had amended The Arms Act in December 2019 and made celebratory firing, even with a licensed gun, a criminal offense attracting two years’ imprisonment and a fine.