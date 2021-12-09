.

CDS chopper crash: Data recorder of the ill-fated M 17 helicopter recovered



The data recorder of the ill-fated M 17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force that crashed near Coonoor has been recovered. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed personnel were killed in the crash. A special team of the Air force officers led by Wing Commander R. Bhardwaj has recovered the black box. The team has been conducting search operations since morning. The black box can reveal the data about the helicopter's final flight situation and other aspects. Though called a black box, the flight data recorder is painted in bright orange colour and it records the flight data and cockpit conversations. Further forensic examination of the remains of the chopper can also reveal if there were external causes for the accident.