Chandigarh: A CCTV footage of the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali has surfaced. The footage was recorded on a CCTV camera installed across the road. The footage shows normal traffic movement near the building. Then a sudden flash of light could be seen in the video which was the result of the rocket's impact on the building. The impact was so high that the light illuminated the vicinity leading to the camera becoming idle for a second. The incident triggered a security scare in the border state. The car is currently being traced by the police.