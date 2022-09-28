.

CCTV footage shows wrestler dying of heart attack during walk in Dharwad Published on: 19 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A young wrestler died of a heart attack in Dharwad district while returning from his morning walk on Wednesday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV, in which Phailwan Sangappa Baligere (28), who hails from Dodavada village of Bailahongala taluk of Belagavi district, can be seen walking along with his friend, abruptly falling on the ground after which his friend tries to make him stand up. Sangappa's family members confirmed that he died on the spot.