Watch: Passenger bus overturns in Kolkata, 12 people injured Published on: 19 minutes ago



Kolkata: CCTV footage shows an unfortunate incident where a passenger minibus overturned at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata West Bengal on Sunday afternoon. While the bus was en route from Park Circus to Esplande its tyre burst with a loud sound and overturned within a fraction of seconds. The locals rescued and pulled out all the injured passengers from the site of the incident. Around twelve people were seriously injured when the minibus overturned. No one died as the bus hit the pole and overturned. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital via ambulance. Kolkata police confirmed that the passengers of the bus were returning from a marriage ceremony. This disaster was recorded in the CCTV footage installed at the SN Banerjee road.