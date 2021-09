.

CCTV footage: Morning walker mowed down by car near Chennai dies



Chennai: A woman learning to drive was arrested with her husband for running the car over a morning walker near Mahindra city in Chengalpet near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on September 13. The victim identified as Selvam, succumbed to his injuries today. He got married four months ago.