CCTV captures RPF personnel saving life of a rail passenger



A passenger lost his balance while boarding a moving LTT Patna Express at Kalyan railway station on Monday. The shocking incident was captured by a railway CCTV camera. Sohanlal Etah, the RPF jawan reached the spot in time and saved the passenger. The passenger lost his balance and was about to fall through the gap between the platform and the train.