Caught on Cam: Snatchers drag woman on road in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Published on: 16 minutes ago



In yet another case of violence in the national capital Delhi, two scooty borne men dragged a woman for 150 metres while trying to snatch her phone. The incident which was caught on camera took place on Thursday evening in the Shalimar Bagh area. After dragging the woman, the men left her on the road. Luckily she was rescued by bystanders on the footpath and was given first aid. Meanwhile, the police is investigating the matter after taking possession of the CCTV cameras. This incident has raised several questions about the security system of the police and the safety of women in Delhi.