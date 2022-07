.

Video: Car engine catches fire at a petrol pump in Maharashtra Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The flames were leaping out when an engine of a car suddenly caught fire at a petrol pump at Pal Fata in Fulbari Talukai in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. Thick smoke enveloped the petrol pump station. When the bonnet of the car was opened, the flames were seen leaping out from the engine of the car. Timely intervention by a petrol pump staffer helped in dousing the flames.