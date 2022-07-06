.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Guntur: In an untoward incident, three people were critically injured after a car driven by a minor lost control on the telephone exchange road in Tenali of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Wednesday. The car ran over three men who were repairing rickshaws on the roadside. The minor was apparently learning to drive, and was accompanied by another minor. In the accident, a man's leg was crushed while the other two were critically injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tenali Government Hospital. Later, the police registered a case and detained the two minors who were driving the car.