Cape Town City Hall lit purple in tribute to Tutu Published on: 26 minutes ago



The City of Cape Town lit up the City Hall, the Arch at St George's Cathedral and parts of Table Mountain in memory of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Sunday. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced on Sunday that the City of Cape Town would honour Tutu in his iconic colour. "We thought it would be a really lovely gesture to send a message of Memoriam and also celebration of this remarkable man's life", Hill-Lewis added. He said condolence books had been put around the city, at St George's Cathedral and at the Civic Centre. Condolence books and candles would also be at every sub-council office across the city so that everyone could share their message of condolence. A virtual condolence book has also been set up online on the city's website. Local resident Victor Verwee said he would remember Tutu for his role in fighting injustice wherever he saw it. And Mohamed Asam Carelse said he wished South Africans had more time as the country still had a lot to learn from Tutu. "I really think that South Africa has really lost a legend," he said. Due to heavy fog descending over Table Mountain, the purple lights there were shrouded from view.