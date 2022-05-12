.

Published on: 22 minutes ago

Vijayawada: Unidentified assailants set fire to 5 two-wheelers on Wednesday night in the suburb of Lambadipeta in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Locals suspect that the youngsters who often come to the neighbourhood to smoke cannabis are the culprits. They believe that the youth was worried that the villagers would inform police about the cannabis smoking and that they torched the bikes as a 'warning'. Cops have registered a case and launched an investigation.