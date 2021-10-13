.

Calf born with rare condition worshipped as incarnation of Durga in Odisha Published on: 47 minutes ago



In a bizarre incident, a calf born with a rare condition was worshipped in the Bijapara village of Kumuli panchayat of Nabarangpur district in Odisha. The calf with two heads, three eyes with 2 tongues was born during the Navratri Puja after which the people started worshipping him as an avatar of Maa Durga. The owner of the cow said he is facing difficulty as the mother cow is not being able to feed the baby calf. This is a viral news and ETV Bharat does not support any kind of superstitious act. People are thronging Bijapara to catch a glimpse of this calf which they believe and are praying as a demigod. The owner dhaniram ganda who bought this cow before 2 years said he is facing difficulty as the mother cow is not being able to feed the baby calf. As the rare calf has been born during Navratri people are doing Puja of this newborn. they says It is an avatar of Maa Durga for them.