Buzkashi games bring fierce competition to Afghanistan Published on: 12 minutes ago



The buzkashi season is now in full swing and, even with the recent events in Afghanistan, games still go on. A crowd in Herat gathered on Friday to watch the fierce competition in the first game of the new season. The game, which has a long tradition, is in essence an organised fight on horseback. Buzkashi has been played in Afghanistan using the same rules for hundreds of years. The game revolves around the body of a dead goat, whose head has been cut off. Two participating teams ride some of the finest horses in the country with the aim of grabbing the goat's body. Players hold on to the body and attempt to drop it into one of three painted circles in the arena. The different circles are worth a different number of points. According to the game's rules, players are not allowed to hit each other. However, they do have sticks to hit each other's horses and sometimes these sticks can stray toward other players. Injuries are quite common. Audience members bring money to hand to individual players who have performed well. There are two buzkashi seasons every year, played in the autumn and spring when it is not too cold, hot, or dusty to play.