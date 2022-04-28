.

Watch: Beautiful Butterfly Park kickstarts at Jim Corbett National Park

Ramnagar: The Jim Corbett National Park has inaugurated a butterfly park with more than 50 species of butterflies. The park has around 58 species of plants planted among which 49 species are the nectar plants and 9 species are host plants of butterflies. The Nectar plants including Calliandra, Kaner, Hibiscus, Rain Lily, Indian Rose, Juhi, Himelia, Tulsi, Takoma, Chandni variegated, Russia, Erica Palm, Queen of the Night, Neela Hibiscus were planted in the park. The host plants have been installed in the park including Sunflower, Verbina, Tacoma, Variegated Lantana, Rattle Port, Peelu, Amaltas, Sita Ashoka, Kadamba plants. The butterfly park has been built on the land of one and a half hectares at the main gate of the Dhela Zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve.