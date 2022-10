.

Published on: 12 minutes ago

A state-run transport bus caught fire in Vani in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday afternoon. Local residents and administration extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident as all 33 passengers were alighted safely, an official said. The blaze took place near the toll plaza in Saptashring Garh and the likely cause seems to be a short-circuit, the official added.