.

Bulldozer rams into residence of 'mastermind' of Prayagraj violence Published on: 12 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A heavy security force was deployed in front of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed on Sunday morning. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put a demolition notice at his residence, asking him to vacate the house by 11 am as it was "illegally constructed". The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier detained him on Saturday. Javed Ahmed is believed to be the "mastermind" of the violence that broke out during a protest in Prayagraj after Friday prayers on June 10. The protest was in reaction to the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal which led to protests across the country on Friday.