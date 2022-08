.

Bihar: Cattle in II Class, man takes bull in local train Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A farmer took his bull along in the second class compartment of an EMU passenger train in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday. The bull was tied with a rope to a passenger's seat. The passengers were baffled seeing the bull. Some of the passengers took selfies with the bull, while others stood away in fear. The video of the bull traveling in the EMU passenger train soon went viral on social media.