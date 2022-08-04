.

Buffalo gives birth to rare two-headed calf in Rajasthan's Udaipur Published on: 4 hours ago

Udaipur (Rajasthan) : A buffalo gave birth to a rare two-headed calf in the Mavli tehsil of Rajasthan's Udaipur district. The newborn calf has two heads, two mouths, four eyes and four ears. The calf has become the centre of attraction as the locals flooded to catch a glimpse of the newborn animal. According to the information, a buffalo gave birth to a two-faced calf in Thamla Panchayat of Mavli village. Currently, the calf is said to be completely healthy.