BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari border on Eid-ul-Fitr

Attari-Wagah border: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings on May 03 at the JCP Attari border, as a part of the countries’ traditions. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.