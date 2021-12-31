.

Irrespective of the harsh weather conditions and freezing temperatures, the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers are dedicatedly performing their duty of vigilantly guarding the Attari-Wagah border. Temperature constantly clocking zero to minus degrees has failed to divert jawans' attention. “There's foot patrolling, mounted (horse) patrolling, and vehicle patrolling at the Indo-Pak border. We also have female jawans on duty. More forces are deployed due to poor visibility. New fencing has helped in preventing border crimes,” BSF Assistant Commandant Ashwani Tripathi said. BSF jawans have left no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the people of the nation. BSF jawans are known for their sharp alertness even in harsh weather conditions.