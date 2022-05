.

Published on: 13 minutes ago

North 24-Parganas: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Indian smugglers with 74 gold biscuits and three gold bars worth over Rs 6.15 crore in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district on May 24. The apprehended smugglers have been handed over to the Customs Office at Petrapole along with the seized gold.