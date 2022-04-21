.

Bulldozer diplomacy: Boris Johnson climbs aboard JCB during factory visit in Gujarat Published on: 1 hours ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday got aboard a JCB machine while visiting a JCB factory in Gujarat's Panchmahal district alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Johnson, who arrived in Gujarat earlier on Thursday, is seen to be excited as he climbs onto the driver's seat of one of the bulldozers, before coming out and waving his hand. Johnson's visit, as per information, will include discussions about various issues, such as the Ukraine situation, and the Indo-Pacific as well as the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.