.

Breathtaking view of Navy Passing-out Parade in Ezhimala of Kerala Published on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An impressive Passing-out Parade (POP) for the Spring Term 2022 was conducted at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kerala on Saturday where cadets of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard passed through the portals of the INA, on successful completion of their training. The Passing-out Parade marks the commissioning of the cadets of the Indian Naval Academy into the Indian Navy. On completion of the training at the Indian Naval Academy, the cadets proceed to various Naval and Coast Guard ships/establishments. The cadets of the Indian Naval Academy were seen marching in discipline--forming two columns-- decked up in their uniforms, beaming with pride in an aerial-view video of the parade. The parade was reviewed by the chief guest Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff. “Things are becoming complex with each passing year, conflicts today encompass from anonymous to autonomous, from the real world to virtual world & from being conventional to hybrid. We need to educate ourselves with broad understanding of challenges,” Navy Chief was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.