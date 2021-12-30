.

Brazilian celebrates sea goddess Yemanja to welcome NY

Brazilian worshippers celebrated the Goddess of the Sea, Yemanja, in Niteroi on Wednesday, offering flowers and gifts into the ocean in exchange for blessings for the coming New Year. Hundreds of followers of the Afro-Brazilian religions of Candomble and Umbanda packed Copacabana beach, dancing and singing around a life-size statue of the deity. Many carried small boats on their heads filled with the goddess' favourite gifts - including perfume, cider, mirrors, hair combs and food. Painted blue, Yemanja's colour, the boats were then released in the ocean. It is believed that if the boats return to shore it is because the Goddess has rejected the gifts. Devotees prayed to the goddess to free the planet from the current pandemic. The tradition is also practiced by non-believers, such as Italian Caterina Trombetti who is enthusiastic about the tradition surrounding Yemanja.