'Waah!' Boy welcomes PM Modi in Berlin with beautiful rendition of 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' Published on: 29 minutes ago

An Indian-origin boy in Germany lived the moment of his life after he sung a patriotic song to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who began his three-day Europe tour on Monday. The boy sang 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' as PM Modi kept his hand on the child's shoulder and encouraged him by snapping his fingers to the tune. "Waah, badhiya", the PM exclaimed as soon as the boy finished singing the song. A video of the young boy's performance was also shared on Twitter by actor Akshay Kumar. "Narendra Modi ji, you gave him the moment of his life," Kumar said. Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin. He was greeted by members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival. The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl and also signed the portrait for her.