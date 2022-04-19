.

Boy makes video to promote father's Haleem stall in Hyderabad, people turn up in large number Published on: 15 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy, Mohammad Adnan made a video to promote his father’s Haleem stall in Hyderabad. In the video, he appeals to people to visit his father’s food stall. Earlier, Adnan made a lot of videos, of which the last one got viral on social media and earned a great response. “It was difficult to sell even 10 plates earlier, and now we are selling 150 plates”, said Adnan.