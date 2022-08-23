.

Bootlegger in SUV nearly runs over cops chasing him Published on: 19 hours ago

A few bootleggers in an SUV, in a bid to escape from the police, tried to run over the cops who were chasing them on a bike. The incident recently took place in Umarpara police station area of Surat district in Gujarat. The video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday. In the video, a bike can be seen laying down on the road after getting hit by the Toyota Fortuner. Two police personnel are trying to stop the car. However, the driver in the car manages to take a U-turn and flee the spot. Later the police team found the SUV abandoned at Umarpara. They also recovered a huge quantity of foreign liquor from the vehicle.