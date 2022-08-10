.

Boat stuck in raging Ganga in Sahibganj, rescued it time

A boat got stuck in the raging Ganges River in Sahibganj on Wednesday. According to sources, in front of Kabutar Khopi Ghat, a boat got stuck in the strong waves in the Ganges river and the boat started moving up and down in the strong water flow. Due to this, the people in the boat started getting angry. However, in time, another boatman going to Bathan saved the lives of the people. Locals said that Sudarshan Yadav and Ramji Yadav of Kabutar Khopi were bringing fodder on the boat from Diara. During this, the engine of the boat got damaged in the middle of the river. Due to this, the boat got stuck in the strong current of the river. But the accident was averted when a boatman reached the spot. Central Water Commission official Ranjit Mishra said that right now the water level of the Ganga has crossed the warning line of 26.25 meters.