Boat capsizes in Chilika Lake in Odisha Published on: 33 minutes ago

A boat carrying 12 persons, including nine tourists from Balasore, two small shopkeepers and a boatman, sank in Chilika lake in the Khurda district in Odisha due to heavy westerly winds, said District Magistrate Sangramjeet Mohapatra. Police were able to rescue 11 persons, while a 60-year-shopkeeper is still missing, added the Khurda DM.