Boat capsizes in Thoothukudi, 11 fishermen rescued Published on: 54 minutes ago

On Wednesday in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), 11 fishermen went to take Conch Shell in the Mediterranean Sea in a boat. During that time, suddenly a strong wind passed by due to a storm. On the impact, the boat capsized and 11 fishermen were stuck in deep waters. While seeing this, the fellow fishermen rescued them to safety.