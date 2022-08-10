.

Scuffle breaks out between BJYM workers and security staff in Mahakaleshwar Temple

A scuffle broke out between BJP Yuva Morcha members and security staff in the Mahakaleshwar Temple at Nandi Hills on Wednesday. According to sources, at around 10:30 am, Tejashwi Surya, the national president of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha visited Mahakal's darshan and performed the rituals. While doing the rituals, the workers entered the temple and the queue line was breached. When the general public raised an objection, there was a scuffle and the common people along with the workers entered the Nandi Hall from the ropeway side, which spoiled the arrangements. During this, the barricade also fell and the arrangements appeared to be a complete failure. The video of the incident was made by the devotees present on the spot and after that, the temple committee tried to handle the situation but in vain.