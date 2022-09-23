.

BJP MP cleans toilet with bare hands at a school in MP's Rewa, tags PM on Twitter Published on: 11 hours ago

Bharatiya Janata Party, MP Janardan Mishra, who often makes headlines for his work culture, is once again in limelight after a video of him 'cleaning a toilet' with bare hands getting viral. Mishra, an MP from Rewa constituency has gone to a girls' school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khatkhari village in Rewa district to participate in a tree plantation program organized by Yuva Morcha under the Seva Pakhwada run by the party. Where he gets to know about toilets being dirty after which he took a bucket and started cleaning the privy with his bare hands, without using any other equipment or sanitary products. Not just this, the MP also posted a video of the same on his Twitter account tagging PM Modi as well.