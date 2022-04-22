.

Watch: Shoes of BJP MLA Chhotelal Verma stolen, walks barefoot home

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Chhotelal Verma went back home barefoot from a fair organized in the Sati Mata temple complex as his shoes were stolen on Thursday. The temple is located in Dhimshree of the Fatehabad assembly constituency of the district where the BJP leader arrived as the chief guest. The leader lingered on the premises of the temple but left barefoot as shoes were nowhere to be found. His video of walking back barefoot went viral on social media. Earlier, BJP MLA Chhotelal Verma had reached to inaugurate the fair on Thursday and took off his shoes to enter the temple premises to worship Sati Mata.