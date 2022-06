.

Watch: BJP leader's son thrashing a family goes viral in Sagar Published on: 51 minutes ago

A tiff broke out between a family and BJP leader's son in Sagar town of MP over some trivial issues. Both the factions exchanged blows. The family members of PC Nayak Jain had gone to a hotel to celebrate birthday. Later, an FIR was lodged against BJP leader's son with Motinagar police station. Six persons were hurt in the melee.