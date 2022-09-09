.

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A video of BJP youth leader Shashank Agarwal firing in the air in the Khurja area of ​​Bulandshahr went viral on social media. SSP Shlok Kumar said that orders have been passed to the Khurja police to investigate whether the viral video is fresh or old, which is being circulated on social media. Action will be taken based on the investigation.