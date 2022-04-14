.

Watch: Cultural Bisu festival celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Uttarakhand

The Bisu festival of Uttarakhand is considered a symbol of prosperity and it started in Jaunsar Bawar. It is a tribal region that is known for its distinct culture. This festival has special significance in the region and is celebrated with great pomp. On the first day of the festival, people bring Buransh flowers from the forest and offer them to deities and pray for prosperity. In the Chalda Mahasu Temple, the festival of Bisu was celebrated with great gaiety. People of 11 villages offered flowers to Mahasu Devta. The villagers raised the glory of Bissu by spreading the red color of the Buransh flower in their hands symbolizing happiness. People were seen dancing merrily to the beats of Dhol Damaun and folk songs. Here, people believe that everyone should participate in their traditional festivals so that the coming generation can get acquainted with their culture.