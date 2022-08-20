.

Bike washed away on Rishikesh road due to heavy rainfall

Rishikesh: Rain continues to wreak havoc in Uttarakhand. The road turned into a river due to the water that came across the road in Muni Ki Reti, Dhalwala. A motorcycle got washed away in the strong current on the road. On the roads of Muni ki Reti, Dhalwala, the water from the forest rushed onto the road and scared the locals. People managed to save themselves, except three people who were on two motorcycles passing through the road, got stuck. Seeing the ever-increasing flow, a motorcyclist abandoned his vehicle, after which his bike got washed away. But two people are seen standing holding their motorcycles.