.

Video: Man tries to cross a flooded bridge, but escapes in the nick of time Published on: 11 hours ago

Osmanabad (Maharashtra): A man's bike gets washed away while he tried to cross a flooded bridge over the Dudhana river. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Osmanabad city on Friday. The traffic on this route was stopped as the river was in spate following heavy rains in the region. However, the man escaped in the nick of time.