Bike riders create ruckus in Visakhapatnam; assault an RTC driver Published on: 3 hours ago

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, youths created chaos with a bike rally on Saturday night between 12 am and 3 am. They vandalized an RTC bus on the way and attacked the driver too. They were riding bikes on the RTC complex, Swarna Bharathi Stadium intersection, and beach road, causing trouble to passengers. 35 people who organized the rally were identified after a complaint was made to the police about the incident. Eight people were arrested along with the youth who attacked the driver. The police said that they would also seize the vehicles used by the bike riders.