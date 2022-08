.

Bike rider sets himself on fire, then jumps into a river Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of a bike rider performing a deadly stunt has gone viral. The video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. In the clip, a youth jumped into a river with a bike at high speed after setting himself on fire. The river was about 100 meters away. A huge crowd has gathered to see the dangerous stunt.