Bihar: SDRF team rescues child from drowning in Ganga river

A team of SDRF personnel rescued a child from drowning in the Ganga river in the Vaishali district of Bihar. Personnel from the SDRF, Rajeev Kumar, deputed at a Ganga Ghat, saw a child that was being swept away in strong river currents. The child had ventured into the river to pick up coins thrown by the devotees. Then a team of SDRF set off in three boats to rescue the child. Finally, the child was rescued and rushed to a primary hospital. Thereafter, he was referred to Sadar hospital for better treatment. The doctor at the hospital said the child's condition is better now.