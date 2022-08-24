.

Bihar minister tries hard to stay awake, falls asleep during assembly session Published on: 37 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Patna: Bihar Cabinet Minister Sumit Kumar Singh was observed to be in deep sleep during the state assembly session on Wednesday. Singh, who is the only independent MLA in the ruling Grand Alliance government, heads the Science and Technology Department. During the session, however, the minister was unable to fight the slumber onslaught, as he dosed off repeatedly while trying unsuccessfully to stay awake.