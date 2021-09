.

Watch how duo rescued 12-feet cobra in Uttarakhand's Haridwar



A 12 feet cobra was rescued from the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited area in Uttarakhand's Haridwar by the BHEL employees. The snake was spotted at around 11pm on Tuesday night when the employees were going back homes after the shift. Two BHEL personnel courageously picked and released it into its natural habitat. The snakes are a common sight in the area as it is near the forest areas.