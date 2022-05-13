.

Man attacked in sleep with axe, CCTV captures shocking visuals

A youth was attacked during sleep by a person leaving him grievously injured in the Dhobiana area of Bathinda district in Punjab. The victim Gurpreet Singh was struck on his head multiple times by an axe by his friend Relu Singh on Tuesday (May 10) night, a police official said. The attack was captured on CCTV. Gurpreet Singh, who was sleeping outside his home, was hit on his head. Amazingly, Gurpreet, who was jarred and grievously wounded, tried to fight back the person, who soon fled from the spot. As per the police, there was a dispute between the two regarding the transaction of wage money. Police have arrested the attacker and are further investigating the matter. Gurpreet, meanwhile, is being treated in a local hospital where his condition remains critical.