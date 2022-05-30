.

Man runs over stray dog sleeping on road in Bengaluru Published on: 1 hours ago

Bengaluru: A CCTV footage shows a very disturbing video in which a car runs over a sleeping street dog in the 9th block of Jayanagar in Bengaluru. The incident took place on May 27. The dog was severely injured and after a few seconds it died on the spot. Animal lovers Nagaraj and Badri Prasad have lodged a complaint at the Jayanagar Police Station regarding the incident. The dog died due to the driver's negligence. It is said in the complaint that a 30-year-old man was driving the car. Just a month ago, local dog lovers had conducted a funeral of a dog which was killed in a similar manner and now they have demanded action against the accused.