Bengaluru girls in uniform exchange blows, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago

A video of more than 20 girls in school uniforms attacking each other in front of a Bengaluru school goes viral on social media. The incident took place in the Ashok Nagar police station area but no complaint has been lodged. It is said that a fight broke out between students of two prestigious schools. It is not yet known when the incident took place. The reason for the fight is also officially not known.