Bengaluru: Drunken man relishes dosa sitting in middle of road, redirects traffic Published on: 1 hours ago

Bengaluru, a city renowned for its intense traffic hassle, found a different mode of traffic obstruction. Commuters, as well as motorists in Bengaluru's Basaveshwara Nagar on Sunday, were shocked when they encountered a drunk man sitting in the middle of the road, enjoying a plate of dosa with a water bottle by his side. In a clip recorded at the locality, the man is also seen asking the motorists to pass through the side, while positioning himself in the center of the road.