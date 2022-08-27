.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, devotees are thonging to markets in Varanasi, amid this the newly introduced idols of Lord Ganesha are made up under "Dokra craft" which is a major attraction to the visitors. Dokra craft is a traditional art form in the Bankura district of West Bengal where artisans prepare these idols using special techniques. The idol is made using the lost wax hollow casting technique (cire perdue), a specialized craft tradition of the area. The Karmakar community of West Bengal has been practicing the metal craft for generations. A buyer, Madhumita Mukharjee said, "There are lot many idols of Ganesh Ji available in the market but this one (Dorka) I find very unique and I am thinking of buying it."