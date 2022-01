.

Bear spotted in Rajasthan residential area triggers panic Published on: 9 minutes ago |

Updated on: 2 minutes ago

AAs the state is witnessing man-animal conflicts, a bear was spotted in a residential area in Sawai Madhopur triggering panic among the community. People climbed the rooftops to see the bear. The bear kept roaming in the area, however, some youth gathered courage and drove the bear away from the area